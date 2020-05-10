The style and the best looks of Katie Holmes

Getty Images
1
1998
In the premiere of ‘Dawson Grows‘when he was still an unknown to many.
2
1999
The actress began to be the star of the red carpet shortly after.
3
2000
At the beginning of the century, Katie Holmes was already a concerning international style.
4
2001
Their ‘looks’ classics were a ‘must’ for many girls.
5
2002
The gowns more spectacular, in his time, were in charge of the actress.
6
2003
It was gradually veering towards a slope ‘ladylike’ of the most applauded.
7
2004
But not quickly succumb the ‘grunge’ of the early 2000’swith garments ‘oversized’ (which, by now, become the trend).
8
2005
Yes, if someone knew how to change the ‘chip’ for a red carpet, that was it.
9
2006
Always has shown us that a basic is a treasure with clothes as simple as a pair of jeans and a white shirt.
10
2007
The dresses pompous and sweetheart neckline were his weakness in that moment.
11
2008
The style ‘sport’ is something that also has been given very well always. What Leggings with ballerinas? Why not?
12
2009
Although sometimes it ‘oversized’ has gotten out of hand…
13
2010
Starting this year, Katie was adopting a style more marked and according to the trends of the moment.
14
2011
Yes, your basics have been something untouchable always.
15
2012
The ‘looks’ of Sury, her daughter with Tom Cruise, also have called the attention of the media always.
16
2013
The black and gold have been a mixture recurring in the styles of night of the actress.
17
2014
What you said: no one bears the touch ‘ladylike’ as Katie Holmes (position of the bag included).
18
2015
When blazer and jeans bind to some classrooms, there are few blends more winning.
19
2016
Katie has also marked a trend in terms of beauty, as when he surrendered to the charms of the bangs straight effect disheveled in 2016.
20
2017
But not quickly passed to the half-mane that was most requested in Hollywood. Eye monkey cowboy, pure trend in these moments.
21
2018
And of the half mane more ‘chic’ to the cut bob more recurrent in the actresses the past year. This, together a pleated skirt in combination with a white t-shirt, basic, is invincible.
22
2019
And so, as such, we saw it a few days ago: wasting the style that has been shown to have in these 20 years of fashion, beauty and interpretation.

