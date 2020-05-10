The striking combination of Katie Holmes that could become a trend

Katie Holmes it has become an ‘influencer’. The actress has managed to create trend with several of the risky looks that has led in the last few weeks, as for example the combination of jeans and cardigan gray that left her bra in view.

Holmes is not afraid to experiment, and again prove yesterday at an event in New York, where he surprised with a explosive mixture of fabrics and prints, a priori impossible, that could inspire you for the upcoming holiday season.













The protagonist of ‘Dawson grows’ struck with a thought-provoking dress lencero satin in pearl-colored, long-sleeved and lace details in the front opening of the skirt from the collection autumn-winter 2020 of Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini.

A spectacular design is very feminine, which he combined with a few eye-catching boots with zebra print of Khaite, one of his favorite brands. Shoes high tops and low heel that has a price of 1.694 euras indicated in an online store, which promises to become one of the add-ons of the season. A striking mixture that the actress finished off with a coat of masculine-cut loose in color black.





Katie has become a benchmark of style with their looks daring and feminine









