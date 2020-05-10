The story behind the necklace Lily Collins for the gala at the Met

The actress Lily Collins she dazzled in the last edition of the gala of the Met with your dress Giambattista Valli of Couture and the impressive diamond necklace Cartier who lent them for the occasion.

But, as often happens in these cases, behind her stunning outfit there is a whole story worth to be told.

Lily confesses

The young were encouraged to do so now that you have spent a reasonable time and no longer pose any security risk to disclose the details of the night.

As she explained to her step by the program James Corden, his experience could well have formed part of the argument of the movie Ocean’s Eight, since we could not spend even a moment alone throughout the evening because of the immense value of the jewels that he wore, and that the firm was not willing to leave without supervision for fear that they be stolen.

“The collar not only had its own security team, but also had a woman who was the only one who had the key to open the lock. It turns out that that necklace in particular had a device with a very specific and at the end of the night, she had to be there to be able to take it off,” he said in his step by the program The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The positive part is that, when the party’s over, had to hand to someone who will take the photo of rigor in the tub that you like to immortalize the great events.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images