The signature beauty of Miranda Kerr arrives to Spain

Miranda Kerr it is not only known for being one of the top models most famous and quoted of our time or, for this same reason, to have formed part of the army of the angels of Victoria’s Secret. There is No doubt that Miranda Kerr is a personality of the most versatile, and is that, in addition to writing a self-help book, Treasure Yourselfback in 2006, the mannequin decided to expand your horizons and take a leap in the world of fashion to the beauty, creating her own line of cosmetics, which would see the light in 2009: Kora Organics.

So far, within our borders we have only been able to access the products Kora Organics of Miranda Kerr through their website by request onlinebut now, according to has confirmed the model, its signature beauty finally arrives physically to Spain and will be available in Douglas after the presentation of the brand in perfumeries today.

With their landing in the panorama of beauty of their homeland, the signature of Miranda Kerr promises to become one of the essentials of our bag, especially for being recognized within that list of signatures of organic cosmetics, which advocates for a healthy skin and well cared for. And that is, Miranda Kerr in the development of Kora Organics has wanted to take since before this was born what a natural flag, to develop their products together with a group of experts based on active ingredients such as the extract of Noni, rich in antioxidants, green tea, rosehip oil, and other compounds with healing power and protective that contain vitamins A, C and E, necessary to the fight against aging. All ingredients that have made the brand to be certified not only as organic but also as a natural and non-toxic, that make a difference in the care of the skin is concerned. In addition to their products are energized with rose quartz crystals and made with values cruelty free.

Miranda launched this project with these premises and values because, as she says, “as an international model, mother and a person who is passionate about nutrition, health and wellness, healthy skin has been something essential from a very young age.” That is why, “in 2006 I started the development of Kora Organics, a company that I founded on the values of make a transforming difference to people’s skin, their confidence and offer them a healthier alternative to other brands in the market. We use organic and natural products certificates for a simple reason: because what you put on your skin is absorbed.”, writes the former angel of Victoria’s Secret in the web page of their signature cosmetics.

Miranda Kerr began to market Kora Organics through the large department stores of Australia, the country where he founded his firm, David Jones. From that time the firm has done no more than spread all over the country in addition to sell internationally through its website and Net-A-Porter. In 2017 came to the united States and the end of 2018 will be available at more than 2,500 stores and 25 countries, among which we can already say that is Spain.