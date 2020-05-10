The scandals most bizarre Dennis Rodman

The wing-pivot and a specialist defensive Dennis Rodman was a key piece to the Chicago Bulls agenciaran of their second ‘three-peat’ in the era of Michael Jordan in the nineties.

Their energy within the hurts and capacity reboteadora made the Bulls a team with a different dynamic at the beginning of the decade. Rodman arrived in Chicago in 1995, pathway to change, from the San Antonio Spurs. He had previously won two titles with the so-called ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons.

In three seasons with the Bulls, Rodman added three other scepters to her resume. However, it was their night life and eccentric which in the end cost him his career. After leaving the Bulls, the quirky front played only 35 games between The los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He was exalted to the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Let’s review some of the scandals most bizarre of Rodman in his career. From its famous relationships with Madonna and Carmen Electra, to his controversial friendship with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jung-Un.

Friendship with Kim Jung-A

The north Korean leader Kim Jung-A, who-according to reports – is in a state of delicate health, is a great fan of basketball. In specific, the Bulls of Jordan and company.

Thus it was that in 2013 he met Rodman during a visit of the former player of the country. Then, the wing power forward returned on several occasions, both for exhibition matches, as well as “travel diplomats”. Both claimed to have a genuine friendship, and real.

Rodman even said, in recent days, keep in your prayers Jung-A after the strong rumors that remains in critical condition.

Dating with Madonna

Since its emergence in the eighties, Madonna is and remains a cultural symbol in the society due to his career as an artist and style of life. It was perhaps for this reason that, a decade later, that co-starred with Rodman one of the couples most famous celebrities in the world.

Rodman clearly, the more open of the two when it comes to offering details, revealed that allegedly the singer offered him $20 million to become pregnant. Yes, as well as hear.

Rumors say that the life eccentric of Rodman started after know the so-called ‘Queen of Pop’.

Getaway to Las Vegas

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra, during a party. Getty Images

In his last year in Chicago, Rodman had more prominence than usual at the beginning of the season due to an injury Scottie Pippen. After the return of the eaves, Rodman met with Jordan and Jackson and told them that I needed a vacation to unplug. Yes, all this in the middle of the season.

Jackson agreed to give him 48 hours to go to Las Vegas and returned then in a condition to close its stage in Chicago with a third title.

Wedding with Carmen Electra

During the third and fourth episode of the docuserie ‘The Last Dance’, the own Jordan tells how he was up in the apartment of Rodman in Chicago to search for it for a workout and he was still in his bed with a woman. Carmen Electra confirmed that it was she herself.

The point is that Rodman and Electra were married 14 November 1998 during a field trip to Las Vegas. Their marriage ended soon after with the former player alleging that he was not “conscious” at the time of marriage with the then star of the series ‘Baywatch’.

Rodman is dressed like a bride

Dennis Rodman arrived wedding dress at the presentation of his autobiography. Evan Agostini/Liaison

Rodman, an expert in capturing the attention, and told to his fans in 1996 to prepare for a memorable wedding, “with the most beautiful woman in the world” during the presentation of his autobiography, ‘Bad As I Wanna Be’.

When the time came, Rodman surprised everyone by appearing to him the same wedding dress. The event caused so much furor that until they sold figures of a runner with your wedding garment.

Headbutt an officer

During a game of series regular in season 1995-96, Rodman was ejected by subtracting 1:31 in a game between the Bulls and the then New Jersey Nets, for a head butting the referee Ted Bernhardt.

The former player proceeded to break his own t-shirt and throwing to the ground the ‘can’ of water from the local set.

Rodman was suspended six games and fined $20 thousand.

Suicide attempt

As stated by the own Rodman, after the departure in 1993 of the coach of the Pistons, Chuck Daly, whom he considered “a father”, one day drove up to the parking lot of the pavilion of the computer with a gun in hand with the intention of taking his own life.

Craig Sager thanks for saving my life when I was in dire need of help in Detroit back in 1993. Condolences to your family. RIP my friend. — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) December 15, 2016

To his fortune, Rodman fell asleep listening to the band Pearl Jam.

“When I got up, the cops and everyone was surrounding the car. I didn’t know what was going on. Nor I remembered that he had a gun,” said Rodman.

Debut in wrestling

The Bulls and the Utah Jazz played two finals back-to-back high voltage. So, to resolve their differences, the stellar wing-power forward for the Jazz, Karl Malone, and Rodman, of Chicago, is quoted in a boxing ring for an event of the WCW in July… a month after the final.

In the end, Malone and Diamond Dallas Page defeated Rodman and Hulk Hogan.