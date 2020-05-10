The ring that Orlando Bloom gave his ex, Miranda Kerr, is almost equal to that of Katy Perry

Ring with flower shape that Orlando Bloom gave Katy Perry Valentine’s day is almost equal to the one that gave in 2010 to his ex, Miranda Kerr, when you are committed. Clearly it is not the ring conventional with the one you propose marriage to someone, but it seems that it is the favorite style of the actor.

The only difference between Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr, is that the model was all in white diamonds.

The president of WP Diamonds, Andrew Born he said to E! the ring of the now promised Bloom is valued 5 million dollars. “What seems to be a diamond oval pink 4 carat embellished with eight white diamonds around them to assemble a flower is a ring which is truly unique in its kind and extremely valuable.”

But the expert in diamonds and president of SuperJeweler, Andrew Fox what is valued in an amount much more modest. “I am sorry to disappoint the estimators of the ring of $ 5 million, but my guess is that the ring is closer to the $ 300,000-500,000“ said to ELLE.com. “Why? The center stone is simply too dark to be a diamond natural pink. The stone appears to be a pink sapphire from Madagascar, Sri Lanka or Burma. The ring is any one of the two. custom or old, and there is no way of estimating the round diamonds that surround it, that in accordance with the image could also be sapphires color purple”.

The estimates of the jewelers about the ring of Katy Perry’s vary too much, in part because it is difficult to identify in the picture what kind of stone is the gem central.

Kathryn Money, vice president of strategy and marketing Brilliant Earth he said to ELLE.com that “depending on the quality and the specific characteristics of the gemstone central, we estimate the cost of the ring in approximately $ 25,000-50,000 in the case of a precious stone of ruby in the center. Not to be so, and in the case of a diamond rose, which is a gemstone that is much rarer, and the ring would cost between $ 500,000 and $ 2,000,000 or more “.

Be that as it may and whatever the cost, Orlando Bloom made it clear what type of ring is used to ask THE question.