The Predator – Olivia Munn possible signing for the movie | Special Predator: it’s all about the premiere in the Hobby Consoles!

Olivia Munn is in negotiations to join The Predator, in the role of a scientist who is opposed to the plans of the commander of the special forces.

This is not a reboot or a remake, at least it said Shane Black, are a continuation, or as described in the “a sequel to the inventive”. The Predator scheduled to hit theaters in February of 2018 so that he still has a long way to go, so that we still have many news to give. At this time the film is in the first phase, that is to say get actors, sites, shoot, and finalize a script that leaves us all speechless. Right now we have been very clear that Benicio del Toro it will not be the protagonist, the actor is under a project, but soon to be replaced by Boyd Holbrookthe actor that we have known in Narcos and that we will also see in Logan. But as a whole tape worth its salt has to have a feminine component, and this may be starring Olivia Munn.

Details about The Predator, “the sequel inventive”, are held in secret, although there are things I miss. It appears that the role of the character that would be interpreted Oliva Munn will be the science that is opposed to the plans of the commander of the special forces, played by Boyd Holdbrook. The actress does not yet have the role, but the fact that it is in negotiations, and given their profile, a film we believe that you will get. On IMDB, it’s certainly not wet and do not confirm anything, all these are rumors even the appearance of the rapper 50 Cent.

The Predator it will be directed by Shane Black (Two good guys) who has also written the script along with Fred Dekker. It seems to be the scenario chosen for this alien franchise is nothing more and nothing less that the suburbs, rather than in the U.S. refers to residential areas, where families are perfect and catholic as they live their ideal and dream life. While you imagine a Predator neighbor better watch the original from 1987, Predatorone of the best films of action of the end of the eighties starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.