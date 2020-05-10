The Politician, The Arrival Of Ryan Murphy To Netflix

Approximate time of reading: 3 minutes

The Politician is the first work of Murphy for Netflix

Creators: Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy Cast: Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Benamin Barrett, Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow. Producers: Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy Gender: Comedy and Drama Platform: Netflix

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-kdBlzCG7w(/embed)

Great creators of Hollywood have come to Netflix over the past few months, and Ryan Murphy could not be the exception, with The Politician as the standard-bearer for its arrival to Netflix, you present this review to know if it is worth or not worth.

For the company of streaming services came to rely on the creativity of the producer, he had to invest $300 million dollars, to be able to have movies, documentaries, and of course series of its authorship.

Regard to series, The Politician is the first installment of the creator to Netflix, and of course has all the elements beloved of the producer. However, there is something that does not fit well in the narrative and evolution of the characters.

The history of the series account on Payton Hobart, a student of Santa Barbara since the age of seven knows who will be president of the united States of America, but first you will need to go through the turbulent catapult to the policy: The presidency of the student body of Saint Sebastian High School.

“The story is a satire on modern politics with real events such as the case of Dee Dee Blanchard”

With a total of 8 chapters and a duration of one hour each, the development of the characters is distributed a little way equitable. The particularity of the poor functionality narrative and the characters recae in the expansion of stories other and their desire to give it an ending or a closure with dignity to each of them.

Although it should be noted that the peculiar mark Ryan is present in the characters of Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch, being based on the stormy case of the Gypsy Blanchard and Dee Dee Blanchard.

The politician, is a satire that, in its peak moments imprisons its viewers with scenes captivating, being the essence of the series to take hold of the senses of the viewer to be able to express the psychopathy present in each one of the characters.And it is that each one tells a story of ambition and power in the pure style of “Scream Queens”.

In the same way we cannot forget the performances of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch and Ben Platt, where the latter draws the most attention for its ability of the singer theatrical way.

The perfect environment to be able to find these items it is the policy, making the first series of Murphy for Netflix a series appropriate to consider, but that doubt does not let anything new in the work of Ryan Murphy.

And tell us in the comments, What did you think of The Politician?