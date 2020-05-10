The new romantic movie that you will not be able to lose

The intentions of Violet and Finchthe last romantic movie from Netflix aimed at a youthful audience, are pretty obvious. Follow the steps Under the same star Josh Boone (2014), who adapted a book by the prolific John Green (

It could be argued that this audience is impressionable. Perhaps it would be a little paternalistic. Like all people, you simply need to take this seriously once in a whilethat not only give you romantic comedies pointless (which of these Netflix has a few, they are more or less cute). And this adaptation of a text by Jennifer Niven, which is also in charge of the script along with Liz Hannah (The files of the Pentagon), understands that adolescence is a stage where the emotions and the confusion can be endless.















If Under the same star it was love in the time of health problems such as cancer, this Violet and Finch (which in English is All the bright places) is a love story with mental health problems background. Those who wait for light content, the better away because the first scene and you get hit with a punch to the heart. Finch (Justice Smith) is running at dawn through the streets of the town and suddenly finds Violet (Elle Fanning) climb to the bridge and looking at the empty, doubting about whether to take their life in that moment or not.

We must recognize that the film works above all because of the work of Elle Fanning, and Justice Smith with few characters captured in a state of mind, and a story without too many layers. She, an actress-consolidated to 22 years, who has worked with Woody Allen, David Fincher, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Sofia Coppola or Nicolas Winding Refn, it conveys the desolation and the fragments of illusion with the naturalness that characterizes it. And Smith, that we have been able to see in The get down or the movies Jurassic World, exudes charisma to become a leading man with his own ghosts and personal.

Possibly there are those who wonder about the suitability of Violet and Finch as a reference teenager, because among their themes are depression and thoughts of suicide, but meets as obsession dramatic. It may be that the outcome is understood that the plot was underdeveloped and turning points in a hurrybut the couple falls in love and concern and the intimate atmosphere of Brett Haley up to get us interest from Indiana, a place where we say all the time that there is nothing but looks beautiful.















