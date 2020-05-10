The new mutants will not be premiered before the digital form, but in the cinemas

One of the films more rugged today is without a doubt The new mutants. The film that will star Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Anya Taylor-Joy (Multiple Glass), among others, should have been premiered in April of 2018, but the purchase of the Fox for part of Disney delayed the plans. Finally, it was postponed until spring of this same year, but the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) has re-truncated the plans.

Recently, Amazon put pre-order the film and digital with the date of the premiere original, I did think of a possible premiere digital. However, The Hollywood Reporter says that Disney still planned to take her to the cinemas.

Despite this, many are beginning to impacientar before the premiere of this movie X-Men that seems to never come. Although we still do not know when it will be released, we have been able to learn some details of The new mutants that make the wait a little more bearable.

A little over a week, it was revealed the first images of two of the villains of The new mutants: The calling The Smiley Men (Men Laughing) and the Demon Bear or Bear Demon.

The director of The new mutants, Josh Boone, has also confirmed that there will be a “beautiful romance” in the film. “There is a beautiful story of love in the heart of the film, which may sound a bit weird, “he said in a recent statement. “It is more or less part of the main focus of this film focused on its characters“.

In addition, we also know that the well-known star of Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams, thought that the public wanted her for the role of Wolfsbane in new mutants. However, at this step the people are cabreará much more to a release date that never seems to arrive.