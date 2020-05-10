‘The new mutants’: New images of the characters from the film damn of ‘X-Men’

It seems that after months and months of delays and reshoots, ‘The New Mutants’ is about to premiere. The movie is under the direction of Josh Boone and will have a hard time taking off. In principle arrive on the 8th of April, a date that seems to be already fixedand although we already had an official trailer, 20th Century Studios has released some images that show us the main characters.

The film features a cast of very young, and faces very well-known. We have among this group of mutants Magik, played by Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Glass (Crystal)’) or Wolfsbane, played by Maisie Williams (‘Game of Thrones’). Without a doubt, are two of the faces were more recognizable within the cast, but nothing unique. We also find Cannon ball, played by Charlie Heaton (‘Stranger Things’), Sun Spot by Henry trailing Behind and Mirage, for Blu Hunt.

Images of characters from ‘The new mutants’

1 Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) 2 Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) 3 Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) 4 Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams) 5 Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams) 6 Cannonball (Charlie Heaton) 7 Cannonball (Charlie Heaton) 8 Sun Spot (Henry Behind) 9 Sun Spot (Henry Behind) 10 Sun Spot (Henry Behind)

Action more terror

By what is known of the plot, we know that these young mutants to iran knowing and discovering their abilities superhuman. They will soon realize that the place in which they thought they were safe is really dangerous and they will try to escape and get to safety. A film that, as seen in the trailer, will seek to bring together action with elements of horror.