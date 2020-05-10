The new anagram hidden in a name of ‘Westworld’

Although he was not the first, a user of Reddit realized that the name of one of the characters of Westworld (Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, from 2016), the fascinating series of science fiction of the HBO, hides an anagram before this was revealed in the episode “The Well-Tempered Clavier” (1×09). The Bernard Lowe that embodies Jeffrey Wright (Flowers broken) is a copy of android Arnold Weber, the late companion of the doctor Robert Ford, whose skin was Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal). It was created by this after he died, and his good friend made a pun with your name: if one moves the letters of “Arnold Weber” can be “Bernard Lowe”.

In the episode “Seems to Dominate” (3×01) hides the second anagram of Westworld related to Bernard Lowe

Well, in season three, responsible for Westworld have gotten another anagram related to Bernard Lowe. In the episode “Seems to Dominate” (3×01), we see this robot working in a meat-processing plant in the real world, to which he has brought to the Dolores Abernathy Evan Rachel Wood (If the thing works). Lowe has had to hide behind a new identity, as it is logical, and time is called Armand Delgado, a name for which the user DMLloyd Reddit has been discovered as another anagram, this time of “Damaged Arnold”, that is to say, “Arnold is damaged”. And it has obtained a confirmation from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy about the matter.

Because, when Business Insider asked about the showrunners of the series in a phone conversation, if the logo exists and have placed it purposely or is it a paranoia of the most curious spectators of the account, both of them laughed and said: “Very well, very well”. And Nolan continued with explanation as well: “I apresuraría to point out that never confirm officially or deny any possible damage in the program.” And on the anagrams hidden: “I did Not realize that Harry Potter he had left his mark with one to a whole generation. It was a little more for the books Harry Potter. Then, you have to anagramar very judiciously”.

The british director, refers to the fact that, at the end of the novel Harry Potter and the Chamber of secrets (J. K. Rowling, 1998) and in the corresponding film (Chris Columbus, 2002), it is revealed that the author of a journal damn that they had found the players, the course, Tom Marvolo Riddle, was in fact the evil Lord Voldemort because the signature of the owner of the newspaper is an anagram of “I Am Lord Voldemort”, or, “I am Lord Voldemort”. In addition, Lisa Joy said what follows: “Sometimes we like to have fun writing. I once tried to write a full speech for Ford in pentameter yámbico. But it turns out that it was very difficult and, obviously, you never know how you will mount it all together. In any case, I tried.”

“Armand Thin”, the name of the new identity of the android, is an anagram of “Damaged Arnold”, that is to say, “Arnold damaged”

But the reason that Bernard Lowe has chosen to be called as well —to not be that it could have been a decision, for the moment, dark of the insidious Pain— is a mystery. Dais Johnston suggests in Inverse that, as “we have seen how difficult it is to recreate a real person as a host”, the new name of Bernard Lowe “it can be a way of reminding yourself that, although it may be made in the image of Arnold, it is not an exact copy”. Because there are still things that made a person unique.” Or, if you are “broken”, the anagram maybe “means that he suffered some damage” in his mind robotics at the end of the difficult second season Westworld.

Of what is not in doubt, she points out, is that it is not damaged physically, in your material structure of android rebuilt by Pain, whether that defends the thousand wonders during a confrontation at the processing plant when you jump your cap in the air. And it may be that this anagram is nothing relevant but a simple divertimentoas if the complicated story of this unbelievable series does not give us enough headaches with its thousand and one details both dark and puzzles are cute. Or that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, we are saving a surprising turn for any of the six episode that is still ahead of us. Place your bets.

