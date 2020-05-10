The magnetism of Elle Fanning in the era of streaming | People | Entertainment

It was 2001 when Dakota and Elle Fanning rocked the cinema world with the film I am Samnext to Sean Penn. In the film, not interpreted to the two sisters but to the same girl but at different points of his life.

Now, 19 years later, will appear together in The Nightingalea film that will be based on the novel of Kristin Hannah of the same name. But, despite that reunion on the big screen, the younger sister of Dakota, Elle, has made way for its own account.

How the most recent of his steps alone and away from the shadow of the older sister? The film’s original Netflix: All The Bight Places (Violet and Finch).

In the film adaptation of the novel by Jennifer Niven, Elle plays Violeta teen girl in the midst of a chaos of mind. Chaos intensifies after meeting Finch, played by Justice Smith, with whom he has an affair during a stage in which the emotions and confusion are endless to both.

Those who wait for light content better stay away because the first scene and you get hit with a punch to the heart. Finch (Justice Smith) is running at dawn through the streets of the town and suddenly finds Violet (Elle Fanning) climb to the bridge and looking at the empty, doubting about whether to take their life in that moment or not.

“Elle Fanning and Justice Smith give life to a film about mental illness and the healing power of love,” wrote The New York Times on the last role of the actress of 21 years.

This is not the first time that the native of Georgia receives positive reviews for its personifications. His recent acting job on Teen Spirit (2019), Max Minghella, also was applauded by the tabloids.

Billboard magazine, for example, opined that “for anyone who is familiar with the career of Fanning, his magnetism in this film is not a surprise.

“Even seeing her to personify a character, is like being witness to the birth of a new Grammy award-winning artist,” says the note.

Elle is an actress, consolidated who has worked with Woody Allen, David Fincher, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Sofia Coppola and Nicolas Winding Refn. He has starred in films such tellers as Evil 1 and 2, and getting to Know Ray.

Even, the magnetism of which he speaks Billboard has also been captured by the fashion industry. Or at least that create Miu Miu, Italian brand that became the face of their new fragrance Twist. (I)