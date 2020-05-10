The hunting of The Predator

After having experienced two years ago with a movie big-budget as it was X-Men: Apocalypse, Olivia Munn re-embark on the adventure that leads to a blockbuster, but this time with one of the leading roles of The Predator, a film which reached the billboard national this weekend.

The actress he said that the reason why he agreed to participate in the project was to work with director Shane Black. ‘I think that is one of the best filmmakers and screenwriters. I’ve loved his films since a long time ago and I think he does something really interesting and creative. Is always trying to surprise the audience even if it is through a dialogue,’ he said in an interview.

In the film, the artist gives life to dr. Casey Brackett, who is a biologist, evolutionary. ‘Essentially it is a science that investigates how creatures change and adapt, and she has basically been in the top of the list of the CIA and the government to go in your search if you ever have contact with intelligent life forms,’ he said.

On the why instead of running from the dangerous creature, its character and the aims to have contact with it, Munn, said: ‘Definitely it is scary and surreal, but at the same time ignites something within her, because he knows that is the epitome of what was studied’.

The actress he said that the production that had the tape was a great help, because it allowed the cast disappears completely in the frame. ‘Being on the set was incredible, because the scale of this is huge and I was surprised that the ship was real, who constructed the location of a forest and a swamp,’ he said. (With information from Agencies)