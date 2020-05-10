The Great: The new series of Elle Fanning on Catherine the Great

Elle Fanning you have a new project on the go and we love everything (so far) is known about him: he is on royalsis of time, and it is a comedy satirical. His name is The Great and it is a production of the streaming platform Hulu, which recently premiered its trailer and only left us wanting more. This is all you need to know about this new must watch.

What is The Great?

Elle Fanning on The Great © Ollie Upton/Hulu

The Great it is a series that it will portray the youth of Catherine the Great, empress of Russia, and her marriage to her husband Peter III. From the trailer, we can see that the story will have great moments of comedy and satire with phrases like ‘Based on a true story (more or less), a ratio of the explosive with his consort and other streams of black humour.

Who starred in The Great?

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are the protagonists of The Great. © Antony Jones

In addition Elle Fanning in the role of Catherine the Great, The Great account with the participation of the british actor Nicolas Hoult, as Peter III. In the secondary roles, also joined the personalities british Phoebe Fox, Gwilym Lee and Louis Hynes.

Why you should see The Great?

Portrait of Catherine The Great © Heritage Images

Although we still do not know much about The Greatthe trailer released by Hulu it lets us know that the story begins when Catherine the Great he traveled from Russia to Germany to marry Peter III who, as the books of history, never maintained a good relationship. The wishes of the young consisted in governing, something that her husband would not allow it.

But what is certain is that the life of Catherine the Great it was really fascinating. She became empress of Russia in 1762 and had the opportunity to demonstrate that he was a woman ahead of their times. Among the major works of his reign is the promotion of education, especially for women, the modernisation of the administration, the separation of the church and the implementation of the paper currency in your country.

Since then, the challenges to become empress followed it all his life. There are a chunk great trailer The Great that perfectly sums up what was their main obstacle:

—Since I was a child I felt that the greatness I was reserved, that God himself brought me to this earth for a reason. —Why, then, made you a woman? —For comedy, I guess.

Who did The Great?

The creators of The Favourite behind The Great. © Ollie Upton/Hulu

Behind The Great is Deborah Davis, writer of The Favourite (2018), tape, nominated in 10 categories for the academy Awards. In its creation participated Tony McNamara, co-writer The Favourite. So, when you see the trailer, don’t be surprised if you find yourself with a similar style to the film starring Olivia Colman and Emma Stone (who by the way, also addresses the story of a woman of royalty).

When he premiered The Great?

Lack little to the premiere of The Great. The l-seriesitís going to the platform Hulu the next 15 may. Here you can see the trailer which will finally convecerte of view:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWaJ6pzrV5U(/embed)

You can also read: 5 tv shows on Netflix that are hidden treasures