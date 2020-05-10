The fun time when Kris Jenner became Kylie

When speaking of the ‘klan’ Kardashian-Jenner the first names that come to mind are Kim Kardashianthe of Kylie Jenner and, perhaps, the Kendall Jenner. Or for your multi-billion dollar empire cosmetic -both Kim as Kylie have founded brands of makeup and skin care, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, respectively – or by his successful reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashiansthe sisters of the most famous family in the scene today have become true icons. But who is behind your fame? Although on occasions it has gone unnoticed to the side of their daughters, the mother of the stars on television, Kris Jenner -or ‘momager‘as it calls itself-, has once again demonstrated, at 64 years, which is the most sense of humor has.















If a few months Kendall he admitted that sometimes her mother, who does not hesitate to constantly show his pride for his successful daughters, we did spend shame despite how much he loves heryesterday Kylie shared with his followers the proof that Kris Jenner has the attitude is more light-hearted and fun the ‘klan’. In the social profile of the smallest of the sisters was able to see how Kris Jenner testing the long-lasting extensions that her daughter had been removed, with intent to imitate it. Between laughter, and accompanied by Kim Kardashian and Corey Gamble, current partner of Kris and who also participated in the comic scene, recorded several videos in which the mother of Stormi Webster included phrases such as “I stole the ponytail” or “My best friend”.















It is precisely the attitude of a joker that Kris has shown in numerous situations that convinced Ariana Grande to to include it in his clip Thank U, next,in which mimics the role of the mother of Regina George (‘Bad Girls’). And that is, the entrepreneur has proven to have the same energy and spirit young their daughters. Another proof of this is the ‘change of roles’ that made the entire family, except for Kylie, in the final episode of the final season of the television program that has become popular. In it, Kris Jenner already showed comfortable and safe at the time of posing for one of her daughters that, on that occasion, it was Khloé Kardashian.















Although the matriarch of the family maintains an excellent relationship with all, the more signs of affection between the two has shown in his social profile is Kylie. I was the youngest of the ‘klan’ no doubt share with their followers moments of complicity with your mother revealing, with phrases such as “Closing agreements, etc” or “business Meetings” that, in addition to be well to you personally also share the same professional ambition.