The familiar faces behind the game

Death Stranging the new video game Hideo Kojima is now available in PlayStation 4. It is a title of exploration and action in which players embody a messenger called Sam Bridges, which should unite the two coasts of the united States distópicos delivering packages.

Norman Reedus is the actor responsible for giving life to the protagonist of the story, but it is not the only famous one that appears in Death Stranding. The list of the most prominent names includes other actors, celebrities and important figures in the world of video games.















The faces behind Death Stranding:

The already mentioned Norman Reedus plays Sam Bridgesthe protagonist of the story. The american actor is best known for playing Daryl Dixon on the popular series of zombies in the chain AMC, The Walking Dead.

The second famous actor with a major role in the Death and Stranding is Mads Mikkelsen, which embodies Cliffone of the antagonists of the game. The actor is Danish, is known for being the villain of Casino Royale (James Bond) and for his role in the series Hannibal, among others.

In Death Stranding, Margaret Qualley plays Breasta woman whose son was born “on the other side”. This prevents Breast can leave the place in which it is located. Margaret Qualley has become popular recently for his role in the last film Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood.









Following with the women, in the new game from Hideo Kojima also appears Léa Seydoux!, who gives life to Fragile, another messenger. The French actress won the Golden Palm at the Cannes film festival in 2013 The life of Adèle.

Lindsay Wagner he plays two characters in Death Stranding: Amelie and Bridget. The first is the current president of the United Cities of America, which runs the game. Bridget, in contrast, is an old woman who – in principle – was president of the country.

Another famous actor that appears in the game is Troy Bakerknown for embodying video game characters very famous: Joel The Last of Us and the Joker in Batman: Arkham Origins, among others. In Death and Stranding is Higgsone of the main villains of the game.

The american actor Tommie Earl Jenkins also appears in Death Stranding, embodying Die-Hardman, the commander of the corporation Bridges. Only he has been seen with a mask of a skull.

In Death and Stranding also appear celebrities who are not actors, as for example the director, producer and screenwriter Guillermo del Toro. The author of The labyrinth of the faun embodies Deadmanone of the people responsible of the company’s Bridges.









Following with the famous, the director Drive, Nicolas Winding Refn, is another of the guests to Death Stranding. In the game plays another member of Bridges, Heartman.

Finally, the responsible of the gala The Game Awards, Geoff Keighleyalso appears in the game of Hideo Kojima. This is a cameo in which he plays LUDENS Fana hologram that receives and delivers packages.

These are some of the famous characters that appear in Death Strandingthe new video game Hideo Kojima that is already available in PlayStation 4.







