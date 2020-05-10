The emotional reflection of Ashley Tisdale to talk about their depression: “I can Finally be me”

If High School Musical was one of the great phenomena of the tevé the last time, the name of Ashley Tisdale loomed as one of the figures with the greatest potential in a lineup that also were Zac Ephron and Vanessa Hudgens. The artist, now 33 years old, he published two plates, with great success, but his record career entered into a period of silence that spanned over ten years.

This 2019 the purpose of presenting Symptoms, an album in which each song makes reference to his last years, in which you acknowledge you have faced different traumas to a psychological level. “Insomnia”, “Voices in My Head”, “Feeling Good” and “Under Pressure” are some of the compositions that make up the plate.

Happy for having realized what she defines as “the most authentic” made in his career, Ashley said on Twitter on Symptoms, and did open-heart.

Since #SYMPTOMS was released, I feel the chains breaking. I feel like I can breathe. I feel like for the first time I can finally be me. No more self doubt, no more fear, no more shame of what I struggle with.I feel proud, I feel purpose and I feel empowered. pic.twitter.com/gxcDC4e6k6 — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) May 5, 2019

“Since the launch of SymptomsI feel that the chains are broken. I feel that I can breathe. I feel that for the first time finally I can be me”mused Ashley. And he added: “No more doubt, no more fear, no more shame of that struggle. I feel proud, I feel I have a purpose and I feel empowered”. A job is momentous in your life, you can mark the restart of his career. Their fans, grateful.