The dress of Katie Holmes from Chloé is (finally) on sale

Katie Holmes it has become, it could almost be said that unexpectedly, in one of the style icons of 2019. The american actress has conquered with his looks bright, with different turns and all about mixing fashion high fashion with the so-called high street or low cost. There have been a few times that we have observed outfits of Katie with pieces from Zara so far this year, however, the actress has also opted for other firms, the more niche as Khaite or archiconocidas signatures in luxury fashion.

One of the looks that have triumphed in recent months was chosen by Holmes to attend the Global Citizen Festival in New York. For this event, which took place at the end of September acriz chose a dress look boho signed by Chloé. At that time there were many who wanted to be done with the original pledge, however, it was impossible to find it on the web.

This dress is part of the collection Fall/Winter 2019/2020 of Chloé, with which the firm paid tribute to the recently deceased Karl Lagerfeld and his vision is feminine and modern fashion. In addition, this collection of Chloé has been one of the most applauded and has achieved marked alongside other brands such as Celine, the pace of the trend bourgeois of this season.

This garment is designed in tulle and jacquard with embroidery, in addition to a chiffon panel semi-transparent in the back. Katie opted to wear it with sandals roman but this garment is perfect to wear also with booties or boots style slouchy.

Luckily this dress has gone for to to the sale and to recreate the look of the iconic actress is now possible. Yes, the sizes are already starting to run out

Dress combined, Chloé (2.290 euros). Chloé

