The devastating critique of Evan Rachel Wood, the film adaptation of Cats: “It’s worse than I thought”

Cats





the

film adaptation of the iconic musical



Andrew Lloyd Webber by Tom Hooper, has not only received criticism devastating after its release but also received good results at the box office. Qualified nonsense all by several experts and fans, the film is also rejected by recognized figures.

Evan Rachel Wood



it has been one of the many voices in speaking out against the results of the film, considered one of the great failures of the year. The artist used their official accounts on Instagram and Twitter to expose ardent negative comments about the new production, but then decided to delete them so as not to hurt susceptibilities.

”

Cats



it is worse than I thought, and I already thought that it would be horrible,” wrote the actress in a tweet then deleted. “But I’m really without words. Why would they change the choreography?”, he asked.

In addition, she posted a video of herself discussing the story and said: “I have to expose a royal reaction in a living out of this. What is this? Oh, my God!”, expressed between several expressions of rejection of the film.

“They changed all of the choreography to iconic, take 70 percent of the main characters and change the plot. I grew up in the theater and I have a great respect for what they do, that’s why I feel that it was a disappointment and a lost opportunity what has been done”, she added.

The opinion of Wood is aligned with the majority of the film critics who criticized the film and called it one of the worst of the year. Several publications reported this week that Universal Pictures had been deleted

Cats



its official web page

For Your Consideration



, which means that the study is not campaigning for the film in the season of awards.

On the other hand, the criticism of the production have also come from within. The actor and entertainer James Corden -who plays one of the most prominent stars of the musical, Bustopher Jones – stated that have not saw the film but that is very aware of the criticism it has received. “I’ve heard it’s terrible,” she said without mercy.

Cats



it had a budget of 100 million dollars, but since its premiere in the united States (on December 16th) has barely managed to recover 15 million in revenue. In our country, the film will arrive in cinemas on 9 January.