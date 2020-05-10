The CW approved a spinoff of Arrow, with Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy

During the tour press of the ATT of this year, the head of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, announced that the chain is already working on a spinoff of Arrow starring the actresses Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy in their roles of the main series.

In this new story Mia Smoak will be a Green Arrow next to Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake as The canaries. So soon the daughter of Oliver Queen is going to meet with this new Team Arrow to hand out justice.

The series seems to be designed from which issued the episode, Star City 2040 set in the future and presenting to the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, now protagonist of this

We do not know if these characters will meet with the main series in a future crossover that comes after the planned for this year, Crisis on infinite earths, where we’re going to see Superman, Lois Lane and many more characters.