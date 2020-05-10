The controversial spot of Sarah Michelle Gellar for Burger King and other curiosities

As a good son of his generation, who this write are not blushes remembering the gigantic poster of Sarah Michelle Gellar crowning one of the walls of your teenager’s room. Because the eternal protagonist of ‘Buffy vampire slayer’ he was, like many other actresses of the late TWENTIETH century and the beginning of the new millennium, an icon generation almost become a legend, no doubt.

Born in 1977 in New York city, Sarah Michelle Gellar was discovered that theirs was the world of acting from a very young age, shortly after an agent discovered in a restaurant in Manhattan. I was four years old.

His television debut was not long in coming and soon began to juggle appearances on the small screen with others in the tables of Broadway, being in ‘The Widow Claire’ next to Eric Stolz and Matthew Broderick. After you have become one of the protagonists of the soap opera ‘All My Children’and , after having moved to the west coast of the united States, in 1996 managed to make his own the role of Buffy Summers, heroine television icon and a feminist that went down in the annals of television history.

Actress off-road

His appearances in the cinema of genre, where we find from their cries in front of the mirror ‘I know what you did last summer’ until their collaboration (almost blindly) with Wes Craven in ‘Scream 2’, going through incarnations of drawings mythical (his Daphne in deliveries in flesh and bone ‘Scooby-Doo’), thrillers horror as ‘The comeback’ or the role of Karen in the first two installments of ‘The scream’turned to Sarah Michelle Gellar in one of the actresses more engaged with the great of his generation.

In a parallel way, and interpreting to Buffy until 2003, she was seconded to the romantic comedies (‘Seduction to the letter’, your cameo in ‘Someone like you’), with proposals to cut more indie like ‘Harvard Man’next to Rebecca Gayheart; the title of the cult of Richard Kelly, ‘Southland Such’; or the interesting ‘Veronika decides to die’in one of his best performances.

Curiosities of Sarah Michelle Gellar

1 The controversy with Burger King

Sarah Michelle Gellar came into the business of acting, being very young, and became embroiled in a controversy that has hounded until the day of today. It was the year 1984 when she starred in a controversial commercial spot for Burger Kingin criticizing directly Mcdonald’s. The actress said, years later, for that reason she lost a lot of the birthday parties of their friends in the restaurant chain Ronald McDonald. However, it had been in 1983 when he had his debut in front of the cameras in ‘An Invasion of Privacy’, a television film starring Jeff Daniels and Carol Kane. 2 Star youth

Before becoming a star teen, Sarah Michelle Gellar was a companion during the secondary people such as Jerry O’connell (with whom he coincided in ‘Scream 2’), Tara Reid and Macaulay Culkin. During your preparation as an actress, Melissa Joan Hart became one of his great friends. His first major role came at the age of sixteen, in 1993, at which time he began to play Kendall Hart in ‘All My Children’ (the legendary soap opera which aired between 1970 and 2013), a role for which he won an Emmy in 1995, the same year in which he decided to leave the serial, and go to Los Angeles with the goal of finding new opportunities as an actress. 3 Icon tv

In 1996, Sarah Michelle Gellar read the script of ‘Buffy vampire slayer’, written by a then-unknown Joss Whedon. The actress did audition for the role of Cordelia Chase, which ended up played by Charisma Carpenter. In parallel, for the of Buffy Summers, did auditions Katie Holmes and Selma Blair. We can be more assured that there is no one better than Sarah Michelle Gellar to play the Huntress, who turned her Buffy in a myth generation that has persisted over the years. 4 Scream queen

In 1997 he was one of the protagonists of ‘I Know what you did last summer’, the thriller that led the wave of new terror teen noventero next to ‘Scream. Watch who you call’, and that was Helen Shivers, the queen of the beauty (and scream) to the fishing village in which during a fateful night of July 4, became an accomplice to an involuntary manslaughter whose retaliation would come a year later. A year later, and without having read the script, he accepted delighted the exit in ‘Scream 2’, despite the fact that her role was the potential victim and last bit on the screen. Converted into an icon of terror, in 2004, he was the protagonist of ‘The scream’, the remake yankee of The ‘curse’ directed by Takashi Shimizu, a role that he repeated in his first sequel, ‘scream 2’. James White we photographed for EW in a photo shoot that paid tribute to the giallo and the horror of the eighties, which came to see the legacy of Sarah Michelle Gellar to the film genre. 6 Titles and merits

Beyond that, the Maxim magazine he appointed in 2009 as Woman of the Year, the name of Sarah Michelle Gellar filled with lists of actresses of the late ninety’s and early 2000’s sexiest. Beyond the sheer banality that that would mean, the actress is an expert skater, artistic, a hobby that ended up leaving it parked to devote himself full-time to acting. In addition, his passion for martial arts made him get the brown belt in taekwondo, something that could make the gala in ‘Buffy vampire slayer’. 7 The mother of the family

The fruit of his marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar is the mother of a boy and a girl, with whom she posed in 2015 to promote Foodstirs, a company founded by the actress herself dedicated to the creation and sale of products of baking for children. 8 Humanitarian work

Beyond his career as a business and career as an actress, Sarah Michelle Gellar is a great activist. The Project Angel Food, which offers a meal to sick people, without the possibility of going to buy and cook; the international humanitarian organization CARE; or Habitat For Humanity, offering the right to housing to people without resources, are some of the organizations that Sarah Michelle Gellar is an active advocate, collaborate on research for breast cancer.

In 1999, was reinvented as one of the appear as villains most memorable film contemporary thanks to Kathryn Merteuil of ‘Cruel intentions’version teen of ‘Dangerous liaisons’ of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. In addition, he has continued linked to the small screen, either by lending their voice in ‘Robot Chicken’, ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Father’ Made in USA’, ‘Star Wars Rebels’or as April O’neill in ‘TMNT’or star trails series as different as misunderstood by the audience, as it were ‘Ringer’ and ‘The Crazy Ones’.

Then, and because Sarah Michelle Gellar is worth all that and much more, we some details of the life of the actress, beyond the world of the interpretation.