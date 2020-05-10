The collected trend this autumn winter 2019 2020 on the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards.

Each red carpet that is celebrated is a wonderful opportunity to be inspired in the face to our parties more and more sophisticated. Make-up, trend colors, manes…and in the case of the People’s Choice Awards also collected. If you like take your hair subject and looking for ideas to do with glamournotes: these four options are a favorite winter 2020.

Buns high









The data collected at the height of the crown are, literally, the icing on the cake of any look elegant. Word of Storm Reid, Lisa Rinna or the very goddess style Zendaya. Not only are sophisticated, also very aided. Because can be prepared in a matter of five minutesno need to smooth or Polish (look in Zendaya again) and adorned with hairpins and glitter trend. Storm Reid with the stars can not be more trendy.

Pigtails polished and high

The pigtails tighter and polished to what Ariana Grande is still the maximum capillary of many celebrities. And are simple but very sophisticated, two wonderful reasons to keep them on the radar. Better if you do with hair glass completely smooth and with extensions to increase its thickness and effect, as does Kourtney Kardashian. But textured, with aspect effortless and well worked like the Kelsea Ballerinni are also beautiful.

Collected messy





Speaking of look effortlessthis season it is impossible to let go of the collected more messy with the air of a simple. Lucy Hale and Hunter King have done a masters with them in the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awardsgetting designs low, with look relaxed and contrasted perfectly with her outfits of the party, making them more casual and easy.

Semirecogidos

This comes with a trick, because it allows you to remove hair from the face and boast of makeup focusing on the face all the attention. But at the same time left half of the hair loose, with delicacy and sweetness. Maggie Q and Katherine McNamara are the proof of it, and to convince us of the potential of this simple hairstyle on great nights and celebrations.

