the best dressed of the red carpet most glamorous of the year

Finally, after a wonderful season of awards and red carpets, comes the coda end. The Oscar-2020 have been the perfect icing on this cake full of photocalls, celebrities and estilazo of red carpet that has left us many looks to remember. These are in addition to that collection, because they are the best dressed of the red carpet of the Oscars in 2020 and those are big words.

Sigourney Weaver in Dior





The actress has been one of the first to arrive on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020 and has made gala style more sober, mature and stellar. Because this precious green dress of pleated skirt we have been captivated by its intricate design at the neckline, and is full of ruched and crosses. And with that belt rope set, demonstrating that a total look monochrome can be a hit.

Caitriona Balfe Valentino





The great wonder of the night has starred in the actress of Outlanderwith a styling that is precious. That pencil skirt with mermaid tail and a steering wheel XL to the feet as you put the bar high, but that smock blistering with lace in pastel pink covering the body is a genius. DIVINE.

Kaitlyn Dever Louis Vuitton





The young actress has managed to translate the look Jessica Rabbit to your version more glamorous. Thank you, Louis Vuitton, that’s why. Because this dress set red crystals we feel like a glove. But what of the flaps at the neckline combined with her shawl in satin bordeaux is gorgeous.

Rebel Wilson Jason Wu





Glamour, glitter, camera, and action. Here comes Rebel Wilson with all his might on the red carpet. Because the actress has not hesitated to travel to the 50’s most sophisticated Hollywood and marked a look as for the circumstances: vestidazo gold, waves to the water in mane platinum and red lips more sexy. Infallible.

Saoirse Ronan in Valentino





She always brings out the foot of the pot, showing that no trend or style that resists. This time the protagonist was this skirt lavender, the color of fashion by the year 2020. And he didn’t come alone, but to its miles of fabric to add ruffles winding around his waist. If we add the brand new bangs we can’t even close the mouth. itWow!

Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen





There is look red carpet Rooney Mara without total look black, lace, and style of decadent and gothic. But those cut-outsthose puffy sleeves and that skirt full of embroidery are as wonderful as always. We love that stay true to your style and that, in spite of this, surprised and fall in love with again and again.

Natalie Portman Dior

Her black dress with sobrecapa transparent filled with golden details, it has been an absolute success. But if we needed even more reasons to adore her lookin your black layer are all of them. Because these delicate embroideries that includes the design are in reality the last names of all directors who have not been nominatedfor all of them to have a presence at the Oscars 2020.

Kristen Wiig in Valentino





Give to memes, and is not for less. Or you love it or hate it, but Kristen Wiig has dared to surprise you and just for that we love it. But is that in addition to this Valentino design with origami ruffles and pleats is an absolute work of art that, if it weren’t for her, we would not have many chances to see them on the red carpet.

Pictures | Gtres, @parismatch_celebrity.