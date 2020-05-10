The Berlinale will open with “My Salinger Year”, Philippe Falardeau | Culture and entertainment

The 70th edition of the Berlinale, which starts next February 20 will open with the world premiere of “My Salinger Year”, the screenwriter and director Philippe Falardeau, a “coming-of-age” played by Sigourney Weaver, Margaret Qualley and Douglas Booth, reported today the organizers of the festival.

“We are thrilled to open the 70 Berlinale with a ‘coming-of-age told from the fresh perspective, but to nothing innocent, of the protagonists,” declared the festival’s artistic director, Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

In his film, based on the novel of the same name by the american writer Joanna Rakoff, the director of canadian “portrays the small literary circle of new york of the 1990s with affection and humour, without ever losing sight of the TWENTY-first century and the unifying role played by art in our lives, he added.

“I am thrilled that ‘My Salinger Year’ open the Berlinale 2020. We could not imagine a better occasion for the world premiere,” said Falardeau on your part.

He recalled that in the past, the Berlinale opened with “wonderful movies of directors recognized” and said they felt “very honored” to become one of them.

Added to have “very good memories” of the festival, which was presented in 2009 in the section “Generation”, dedicated to films for children and youth, her film “C’est pas moi, je le jure!”, that took the Grand Prize of the International Jury and the Crystal Bear for best film.

“My Salinger Year”, a co-production by canadian-irish, portrays the young and ambitious aspiring poet Joana, played by Qualley -whose recent work includes the miniseries “Fosse/Verdon”, “Seberg” and “once Upon a time… Hollywood” – who works as an assistant for the literary agent Margaret, embodied by Weaver.

Your job is to answer the correspondence of the admirers of the cult author J. D. Salinger, the pride of the agency.

Among the works of Falardeau highlight the film nominated for the Oscar “Monsieur Lazhar”, of which he was a director and writer, as well as the direction of “The good lie” with Reese Witherspoon as the protagonist.