The 20 best original films of the history of Netflix

9 – Mudbound

Within the best original movies of Netflix without a doubt one of the must-see is Mudbound. With a cast of the likes of Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Banks and Rob Morgan, among others, the film tells an epic story between two families.

On one side is the family McAllan, newly arrived from the calm and civilized Memphis and little prepared for the harsh demands of agriculture. On the other hand, the Jackson, a family of black race who has worked the land for generations, and struggling to build their dream despite the social barriers that exist.

After the Second World War, the lives of both families will change when they return to their respective husbands, Jamie McAllan and Ronsel Jackson, who have established a quick friendship to the couple that is difficult, because the society in which they live is not ready for it. Here is our review of Mudbound and why it is one of the peliculones Netflix.