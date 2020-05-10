The 20 best original films of the history of Netflix

9 – Mudbound
Within the best original movies of Netflix without a doubt one of the must-see is Mudbound. With a cast of the likes of Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Banks and Rob Morgan, among others, the film tells an epic story between two families.
On one side is the family McAllan, newly arrived from the calm and civilized Memphis and little prepared for the harsh demands of agriculture. On the other hand, the Jackson, a family of black race who has worked the land for generations, and struggling to build their dream despite the social barriers that exist.
After the Second World War, the lives of both families will change when they return to their respective husbands, Jamie McAllan and Ronsel Jackson, who have established a quick friendship to the couple that is difficult, because the society in which they live is not ready for it. Here is our review of Mudbound and why it is one of the peliculones Netflix.
8 – Rome
As we are moving up in the list we find the great wonders of Netflix. Within all of them we have Rome, a film directed by Alfonso Cuarón who went on to be the first original production of Netflix in to be eligible for the Oscar awards.
Starring Yalitza Aparicio and Nancy García García, the film Rome tells the story of Cleo and Adela, two maids who work for a small family in the colonia Roma, where it tells of the calamities that passes a middle-class family in the early 70’s in Mexico City, recreating some of the darkest moments of the history of Mexico. Here you can read our critique of Rome.
7 – Okja
Directed by Joon-ho Bong, the filmmaker behind the unique Parasites, Okja it is an interesting film starring Ahn Seo-Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano whose plot revolves around Mija, a young woman who is in charge of taking care of along with his grandfather of Okja, a super pig was created using genetic manipulation for the corporation Looking at, who let the super pigs roam free in various places around the world for after you pick them up and make them compete to be the best super pig.
It is for this reason that when a corporation indicates that Okja is the best of its kind, Mija embarks on a thrilling journey to recover her friend. You can read here our critique of Okja.