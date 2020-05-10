The 10 best looks that left us on the red carpet of the SAG Awards

The red carpet of the SAG Awards surprised us with a few looks incredible. In this note, we show you the 10 best.

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston he left his cabal of black for lookearse of off white. He wore a dress satin underskirt, with godet, neck dump and a scarf hangs from the hip. The dress of mermaid is from Dior by John Galliano.

Charlize Theron. Photo: Instagram.

Charlize Theron wore a crop top lurex and a skirt with tail and pit, high-rise and with a belt to mark the waist, Givenchy’s. Accompanied with sandals super high with wrist strap to the ankle. The detail distinctive brand trend: led diamond bracelet on the stripe of the medium on the head.

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez is lookeó black with a velvet dress and a sweetheart neckline with in satin. Is of Georges Hobeika. The design carried on the bare back and big bow back that it terminated with a tail. The tie detaches from the waist, mermaid silhouette and sleeveless low that leave bare shoulders. Led necklace, earrings and bracelets of diamonds. An updo with two tufts on the side of his face.

Kathryn Newton. Photo: Instagram.

Kathryn Newton took it to a couture gown, princess cut, and mega neckline, sleeve ruffles, in orange color of Valentino. Accompanied with modest earrings and a hairstyle collected polished effect.

Margaret Qualley. Photo: Instagram.

Margaret Qualley took a suit cut-away glossy texture, Chanel. The detail: a brooch camellia bright.

Margot Robbie. Photo: Instagram.

Margot Robbie with a look of “Mujercitas” version 2020. Took a strapless sweetheart neckline is crossed, the skirt is a cascade of ruffles, with stamp Prince of Wales, belt, and chains that aggiornan this design of Chanel. Combined it with golden sandals from Alexander Birman. Took a hair style messy.

Zoe Kravitz. Photo: Instagram.

Zoe Kravitz it was fitted with a design very stylish Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tifanny”. The body, neckline straight, bow at the waist, salmon -, and long gloves white. Took it with jewelry Tiffany.

Scarlet Johansson. Photo: Instagram.

Scarlet Johansson wore a dress of color oil, satin, stiff. With mega cleavage and a drape that mark the waist, Armani Privé. It contrasted sharply with the lips in red.

Nicole Kidman. Photo: Instagram.

Nicole Kidman chose a design in Classic Blue, the color chosen by Pantone for the year 2020. Is Michael Kors, embroidered, beading, peplum at the waist and he drops a flown in from the waist that is the edge of the pit. Combined it with sandals jewel of Alexander Birman. Took a hairstyle with waves at the water and a make-up very natural.

Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown is lookeó with a dress-pant in white nuclear of Louis Vuitton. Designed in silk shantung gives stiffness to the dress. Had belt, neckline, crossed, a flower in the buttonhole and shoulders with shoulder pads and ruching. Paired with stilettos at the tone.

