THAT WELL – Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry and more celebrities joined the “Disney Family Singalong Volume II”

Christina Aguilera and Katy Perry joined the celebrities who will participate in the next Disney Family Singalong Volume II.

The singers Christina Aguilera and Katy Perry are other high profile celebrities that participate in the second part of the program of the channel ABC, Disney Family Singalongto interpret the great classics of the children’s films.

It should be noted that, the model and judge of American Idol sing “Baby Mine” Dumbowhile Aguilera will give voice to the song of the animated film Coconut Pixar “Remember Me”.

On the other hand, this is the the second time that you are invited to Cristina the program due to his great voice, since I first had sung “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” The Lion King .

Now, this second part is announced other guests as Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, The Muppets and a group of professionals Dancing With The Stars for a routine of “Zero to Hero” with Keke Palmer.

Among the artists revealed the previous week are Halsey, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover. Finally, the Disney Singalong: Volume II it will air on Mother’s Day, may 10 at 19:00 by ABC.

Drafting Gossipvzla with information Deadline