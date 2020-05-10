Starts the filming of the second season – The Politician – Spoiler Time

Good news for fans of Ryan Murphy!

The second season of The Politician has started his shooting, as announced on the actor, Ben Plattin his account of Twitter.

“We have become #temporada2”wrote Platt along with a photo that shows a plate with the name of your character, probably belonging to his dressing room.

Created by Murphy, The Politician follows Platt as Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a student wealthy of Santa Barbara with strong political aspirations.

The story is planned for 5 seasons, each one of them will see this politician in an election campaign different until he finishes his candidacy for president of the United States.

In addition Plattthe cast is formed by Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaineamong other actors.