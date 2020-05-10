So you can see the new posters for Zombieland 2!

If you’re like us, then emuy you’re probably excited because it reaches the 18 of October when it debuts the sequel Zombieland. But in case you don’t (or simply to increase your excitement) just right now I’ll bring to you the new posters of Zombieland 2.

The highly anticipated second part of this story already have official images and if we had shown something in his trailer latest, this time we reveal the colorful new poster Zombieland 2 with the introduction of the new characters. And you bring them right here:

In these images we see the old cast: Abaigail Breslin (something more greater than in the first installment), Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone; however, we also find the many new additions to the cast such as: Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch, whose papers apparently will complicate the plot for this new installment.

According to the synopsis official, the premise this time follows our four heroes going through back country and fighting against zombies, even though now the living dead have evolved and are not what they were, so they represent a greater danger. And who knows what will have what to worry more, if these new zombies or the survivors, the human will also encounter along the way.

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer (who also raffled directing Venom) and will be released October 18th.