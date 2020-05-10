so does Katie Holmes

What it revealed Katie Holmes in a recent interview: “One day they hit 40 and you realize that you’re okay, because you keep on doing the things you always wanted to do”. Without a doubt, the actress is going through a good stage in your life filled with professional projects; decade that has come to fullness because it ensures that, in addition to cultivating its interior, has been known to understand the sport as an essential part of your life. And is that train is your escape route, and your best habit for stay in shape. His routine is to go to gym four times a week but in addition to the sport, meditation and a balanced approach to food make up the pillars of Katie. Just as well he has succeeded in being the best version of herself in quarantine.



“I train 4 times a week. Variety is the key or I get bored. I like the spinning, boxing, yoga, and sometimes I go to dance classes. I have my own stationary bike, so I can train at home when I get up very early,” explains Holmes in this month’s issue of Shape. Like her, many other celebrities also practice several activities, instead of focusing only on one, like Jennifer Aniston or Dakota Johnson, whose coach ensures that that is the secret to tone your muscles without increasing the body volume.

In addition to strive to the maximum in their training, spending a few moments to take care of the same is another priority in the day-to-day of the actress: “I like to give myself massages. I also have my daily ritual favourite: reserve 20 minutes in the morning to write a list of all the things for which I am grateful and I listen to relaxing music”. This is how Holmes ensures that he starts the day with a positive attitude: “I give space to myself to enjoy”.



In terms of power, the celebrity premium the balance against the obsession, which means that although you are trying to choose healthy options as standard, it is not the only thing that you eat and not feel bad about it: “If there is food waste, the volume, and the next day as more healthy. My favorite food are nachos and I love the desserts too,” says, who on the other hand often choose healthy dishes such as a smoothie green in the morning, to salads and fish (or other lean proteins) in the main meals and fruit throughout the day.



