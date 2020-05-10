Simona Halep takes a break before Indian Wells and the Miami Open

In a big news from the WTA circuit, the second seeded Simona Halep withdrew from the Qatar Total Open in 2020. It is important to note that this was the first event to Premier 5 on the WTA calendar 2020. Halep has apparently taken the decision to be able to give the best of themselves in Indian Wells and Miami.

She needs a week off to train and relax. Currently, the star Romanian is competing in the final of the tennis championships of Dubai. There, she faces Elena Rybakina. She has already accumulated some good wins, including a victory over his rival for a long time, Aryna Sabalenka.

How do you change the picture of the Open in Doha, Qatar with the withdrawal of Simona Halep? The loss to Halep has become the gain of Sabalenka. Aryna had just missed the seeding of the top 8 in the tournament with his ninth place.

This is due to the fact that 7 of the 10 best players in the world were competing. With the withdrawal of Halepa, was dismissed in the first round where I was supposed to meet to Iga Swiatek, who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open.

In addition, the tournament will see the most competition good. The number 1 in the world Ashleigh Barty will make her comeback through this tournament. You will see it for the first time after his unfortunate defeat in the semi-finals against Sofia Kenin.

The tournament will also count with the participation of Karolina Pliskova, Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina, the defending champion of the Australian Open in Sofia Kenin, Kiki Bertens and Petra Kvitova. While Pliskova won the event in 2017, Kvitova has been the champion in 2018.

The withdrawal of Simona Halep drastically changes the equations of the tournament. His performance in Dubai had become one of the main contenders. However, with her not in the photo, stars such as Ashleigh Barty will feel that this time they have a road that much easier. Who do you think will win the Qatar Total Open in 2020?