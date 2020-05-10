Simona Halep struggle to have a season 2020 more successful

“To lose so it hurts more … I have pain now I have to admit that life goes on …” , said Simona Halep after her defeat in the semi-final at the Australian Open to Garbine Muguruza.

But the pain may have been more emotional than physical for Simona Halep. Is a player dynamic, but often lacks the consistency that can destroy your game. “The consistency on the tour is the most important and the most difficult”, confesses frankly Halep.

It is possible that you have started the new season very well to enter the semi-finals, but is not happy with his game that cost him a match that should have won. “I had many changes to win this game, but it didn’t happen, so that means that she was better today,” analyzed the Romanian in a casual way.

Garbine Muguruza, a player who has had moments of mediocre game-and failure-mental beat Halep in straight sets in a row. She was at the top of his game and many of the community’s tennis court had said that the former champion of slam Conchita Martinez, his coach attributed it to that victory.

Martinez pulled out to Muguruza of his depression a few years ago at Wimbledon, where he would win the title triumphantly. But Halep has also seen moments that she was on the top of his game, but the actions of the Romanian may vary dramatically, not just from one tournament to another, but from one party to another.

Halep had said that it was difficult to play the Spanish because there was not much pace in his game. “You can fail some balls in a row and then make amazing shots” This may have been a factor by which Halep took the loss.

In the past year 2109 there was a year that was horrible for Simona Halep, but it was not the most beautiful. He would win only one title throughout the year: Wimbledon, but to be the number 4 in the world, in the role many would think that he would win more titles than that.

It was a great achievement to win the opponent Serena Williams, who had not won but a single match in their ten meetings. Injuries were a factor that contributed to the fall of Halep, and she had been plagued by a back injury at the beginning of last season.

The Romanian made the semi-final all year and that was the Miami Open where he leaned against the Czech Karolina Pliskova 5-7, 1-6. There were 3 quarter-finals: French, Eastbourne and the Rogers Cup along with 4 defeats in the second round, I sprayed the participation of Halep on the tour in 2109.

She confesses in that semi-final forgettable with the Spanish that “I was leading the party,” I didn’t want to say that I felt pressure, it just means they couldn’t win … she was very strong with the game …

“Halep knows that despite having had a good match with Muguruza, could have done much better. Why did not? Play more aggressive could be a factor, but she admits that on the Spanish that “in The important moments played a little more courageous”

This is what led to his victory and the loss to Halep. She has no regrets and only expect that their strategies are likely to continue to have success and titles. She laughs and says: “it Is a good tournament, a semifinal, so that I will not make a drama …

but it hurts,” The participation of Simona Halep in the Cup Romanian Fed against France is not affecting at all. It won its first two matches of singles and doubles, with teammate Monica Niculescu. Things may look better for Halep and possibly his season will be much more productive.