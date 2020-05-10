Simona Halep is crowned in the Tournament of Dubai – Sports

Dubai. The number two in the world, the Romanian Simona Halep won her first title since last Wimbledon, seven months ago, to defeat the kazakhstani Elena Rybakina in three sets 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), this Saturday in the final of the WTA Tournament in Dubai.

The Romanian, first head of series in the city of the United Arab Emirates, had to be used to fund this Saturday at one of the players in form at the WTA circuit, with four finals and a title in the five tournaments in which he has participated in so far this year.

After ceding the first set, Halep was made with solvency with the second, and in the final both staged a good show, carrying it finally to the Romanian to the tie-break, after almost two and a half hours of effort.

Halep took well its a rematch from last month of September, when she was forced to leave before Rybakina back problems in the third round of the Tournament of Wuhan (China).

With this title, Halep, who was dismissed in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, gets to lift a trophy and he premiered his track record of 2020, the twentieth title of his career.

The Tournament in Dubai is played on hard surface and distributed 2 million 643 thousand 670 dollars in prizes.