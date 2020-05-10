Simona Halep is critical of the Federation Romanian

The globality in the world of tennis has allowed and encouraged that many parts of the earth to be able to ‘manufacture’ a or a great tennis player who became one of the best players or players in the world. But in some parts of the world, these stories do not respond to the possibilities of the country to create a national structure that manufactures ‘serial’ tennis players of high level. The united states, France, Australia or Spain have that tradition and that structure but other countries do not. And that one player, as in the case of Simona Halep, nor has it served to create structure to the culture that is being born.

That has complained about the ex número 1 in the world recently. The Constance is a figure idolized in Romania, where the received at the national stadium in Bucharest when he won his title in Roland Garros. But that has not been moved to the infrastructure and budgets of a Federation that does not receive funds or bet for certain decisions.

“It’s a real shame that our tennis Romanian do nothing”

“I am not a tennis player for me only, but also by the new generations, because they urgently need infrastructure, something that is missing in our country. We urgently need a sports hall to host all the matches of the Federation Cup. There are many children that need financial support, especially when it comes to tennis, is a sport expensive. Actually I called for this cause, by the infrastructure at the tennis. Tennis Romanian had many excellent results. It’s a real shame that our tennis Romanian not do anything, not to make progress”.

Simona is not saved no complaint, because he knows that things are not working. “It is frustrating that the Federation of Romanian courts do not exist or do anything, from what I understand, and I am pretty much documented on this topic. It is frustrating for us, it is frustrating for me to have so many good results, being the global number one, that our federation is not funded by the Government.”