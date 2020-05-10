Simona Halep: “is costing Me a lot to take forward the parties”

After the defeats of the favorites, Simona Halep it seems that being the last survivor. The player Romanian who is suffering so much to get their games forward, is already in the semi-finals and will attempt all possible ways to move forward to the end of the tournament in Dubai: “I Am very happy for the level that I’m showing this week. It is true that I am suffering a lot to win matches, but it is also the essence of this sport. It is also true that it would not be bad to win matches in two sets (laughs),” said Halep who once more spoke of what it means to her to play in Dubai: “I love to play this tournament. Always what I have pointed in red in my calendar, since I like their facilities and I always get a lot of support from the fans. In addition, I always do the pre-season here, so I am adapted to these tracks”.