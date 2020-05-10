Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova sent nice wishes of Valentine

With the world celebrating Valentine’s Day on Friday, multiple times champion of Grand Slam tournament Simona Halep , Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova expressed their emotions in a way a little flirty.

His act was supposed to look, and it was a gesture hilarious done for them. To begin with Petra Kvitova, she said, “do you have a map because I’m lost in your eyes”, he laughed. Later, the Romanian Simona Halep continued: “I Lost my phone number can I have yours?” And then she mocked: “I Am a criminal, I’m here to steal your heart”

In the middle of Muguruza, added: “Are you a cat? Because you are perfect, ” later, Kvitova added a line of comic more and said: “do you Work at Starbucks? I like a coffee with milk …

(I wanted to say a lot).

WTA Tour for Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova On the tennis tour WTA, it is expected that the three, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova are present in the most important events of the month of February.

Halep will be seen in the courts of Dubai from 17 February. And before you fly to the united States to the Sunshine Double, Halep decided to run in the Open of Doha in Qatar. The current finalist of the Australian Open, Garbine Muguruza, has accepted the wild card in Dubai.

“Garbine Muguruza served superbly in Melbourne and came very close to adding to his collection of Grand Slam titles, and it is a great pleasure that we welcome back to Dubai”, said the Executive Vice president and CEO of the Dubai Duty-Free.

But speaking of Petra Kvitova, Friday retired from his second-round match in St. Petersburg due to an illness. His opponent Ekaterina Alexandrova was given a ride. “I am very sorry to retire the Trophy of Ladies of St. Petersburg due to a disease,” said Kvitova.

“I was not feeling well during my match yesterday and hoped to feel better today, but unfortunately, that is not the case” “Sorry not to play in front of the fans here in this beautiful city.

I wish the tournament a grand final and I hope to be back next year ” , he added. However, the event in Dubai is there on your agenda, but at the moment his participation is a little uncertain.