Simona Halep closes the day in Dubai with a fantastic comeback against Sabalenka

Simona Halep finished sweeping, with a tremendous level of tennis, his match against Aryna Sabalenka. For the forms and also by the fund, with a comeback full of character, the Romanian seems to be candidate number 1 for the title in Dubai. Not only for the status but at the pace at which it has finished playing to the belarusian. And that started very well Aryna, with a 6-3 victory that seemed to presage serious problems for the Constance, but Simona put in order your tennis, imposed its rules and began to generate speed from one side to the other, defeating Sabalenka 3-6 6-2 6-2.