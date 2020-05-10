Simona Halep: “Clijsters is an inspiration for us”

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep appeared before the media at a press conference to discuss what are your feelings ahead of his debut at the WTA Premier 5, Dubai 2020, a tournament where the former world number one is one of the favorites for the final title.

Back to the competition after the Australian Open: “I’m very happy to be here in Dubai. I was able to be here two months ago in preseason and is one of the favourite places for me in the calendar. After the Australian Open I have not played just tennis. I’ve been home two weeks spending time with my family and friends and thus to be able to wake me up a little and recharge the batteries. I’m ready to give the best of myself and to do a good job in this tournament.”

Options of winning the title: “It is very complicated to think these things in these moments. I’m just here to give the best of myself each day and we’ll see how far I can get. I have great memories here when I won and every match is complicated. So there you go with the philosophy of the party-to-party. It would be counterproductive to go already thinking of the end and title options when I have not yet played any tournament. In addition I have a part of the box, very hard”.

Train with Kim Clijsters: “I was very nervous. I told my coach that it was like a dream to be able to train with her. Five or six years ago we played a tournament in Brisbane but they were different sensations, since I was a player completely different to what I am now. In tennis, you always learn new things and much more when you do it of great champions, as is Kim. The fact that she comes back is something very important for this sport.”

Memories of that match against Clijsters: “I remember that in the first set I went over it in all senses. I got a 6-0 in a few minutes, and I didn’t know you could do. The second thing was called and she beat me 6-4. I learned a lot from that encounter, because as I said before, the great players always learn something. It was awesome and after that was born his daughter, he returned to tennis and won a Grand Slam. She is a great champion and I am confident that she is able to do everything. It is an inspiration to all of us.”

The title of Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open: “I saw not just the party, only half of the second set. I was not at home in the rest of the party. I am very happy to see Kenin winning a Grand Slam at the age of 21. She is a player of great level, who already know what it is to win a major championship in his first Grand Slam final. I think that this title will mark a before and an after in his career as a tennis player, as many will have it in mind in coming tournaments”, he concluded.