Sia spoke out on the early fame of Maddie Ziegler

All the fans of Sia are very clear that the singer is not very good with the fame. For something has always made every effort to preserve your privacy and remain anonymous; hence, its obsession with covering the face.

However, this is opposite to the attitude of Maddie Zieglerwho with 15 years has already gained popularity amazing.

The face of this enormous fame, many are wondering how they will be taking Maddie at such a young age. The singer’s australian ruled on this.

“I speak with Maddie each week if you want to continue with this, to assure you that when she wants to stop, so be it. It’s a conversation that we should all maintain, not only I, but the directors, parents and agents with their children, clients or people in charge,” he said Sia.

The artist added: “Maddie was already famous when I met her. But without doubt, I have contributed to increase their public exposure and I feel responsible for it. I am very protective with it and it is my goal to support her in any decision that you take,” said Sia.

Finally, Sia he pointed out that Ziegler tells the truth. “She affects the fame of a different way to me. The only thing I can do is trust in it. If it ever changes, we’ll leave”, he concluded.

WAS CHRISTMAS

A few days ago Sia he premiered his christmas album ‘Everyday is Christmas’. As was expected, the launch was a success and the songs were uploaded to YouTube and other platforms, where they accumulated a large number of reproductions.

However, Sia I had prepared another surprise. It is, therefore, the video clip of one of the themes: ‘Santa’s Coming For Us,’ and with the participation of Maddie Ziegler, the protagonist of the last videos of the singer australian.

->¡SIA HAS PREMIERED A VIDEO CLIP OF THE THEME OF HIS CHRISTMAS ALBUM!

In the video of christmas in the Sia will also appear several known actors, such as the young Caleb McLaughlin of ‘Stranger Things’, Sophia Lillis of ‘It’, Wyatt Oleff of ‘Guardians of the galaxy Vol. 2’ and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard