Sia paid all the accounts of a supermarket and no one recognized her

Paradoxically, many do not come to recognize Sia with the face uncovered without his iconic wig.
As you will recall, around 2015, the singer whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler he began to make presentations covering their face or back. Since then, in your daily life, you have no problems in leaving the wig at home, and not in making big gestures of solidarity.
Find out in the video of the great time that he did spend several people in a supermarket, that they will come to know that it was the multiganadora Grammy.
During an interview of Sia in 2015, reviewed by MTV Latin america, said about the decision not to show his face: “I Am trying to work in a way that it can be a singer and to create content cool. I want to do that as an artist, and not only show things to me.”
The star of 43 years said that that way he could “have control over my image”.
The strategy worked well for that Maddie Zieglerwell , being a girl, became his faithful companion with impressive choreography in her videos, concerts, and even accompanying red carpet.