Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello offer concert in live streaming | Instagram

The famous singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were an concert together for all those who are isolated in their homes due to quarantine by pandemic coronavirus.

The quarantine has been something difficult for many people, the be enclosed by fullwith the concern and fear of what happens outside of the house.

It is for this reason that hundreds of artists have joined the campaign “Together at Home”, which consists in giving concerts from their homes.

Between the artists that have joined this campaign are: Niall Horan, One Republic, Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, Fito Páez and is now joined by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

All this for encourage to the millions of people around the world who find themselves in their houses for a few days.

It was through the official account of Instagram Shawn Mendes, who performed a live broadcast next to Camila.

The sweet couple made a acoustic concert with several themes that lasted for around 25 minutes.

Songs like “Kiss me“Ed Sheeran, “Lost in Japan“, “Miss“, “Havana“among others, were the ones that made it be pleased to a little this day.

Until now the couple has only released two songs in the set, the famous song “Miss“who premiered in the year 2019, and “I Know What You Did Last Summer“ for what we all expect more themes together.

“Together at Home” it is sponsored by Global CItizen and the WHO, and is a activation virtual that your goal is to unite humanity in a time in which many can feel isolated at home.

The coronavirus continues to affect mainly the population of China, although there have been large outbreaks also in many other countries.

Currently, more than 70 million americans are under the order of “stay at home“because they have a large number of infected.