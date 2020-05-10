Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello held very close together on the Day of the Earth

One of our couples favorites, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, our dear “Shawnmila”, are very close together this Earth Day, and this is demonstrated in the social networks.

April 22, 2020 · 12:49 pm

One of our couples favorites, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabelloour dear “Shawnmila”, are very close together this Earth Day, and this is demonstrated in the social networks.

In a state that published the interpreter of “Mercy”, you see them very happy and together during these days to stay at home.

he is lying and she is sitting on her legs. The truth is that this image gave us a lot of envy Camila.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they are together as a couple since the middle of last year, after months of rumors that implied.

Now they are one of those parejitas dream, always smiling and holding hands, do not hesitate to demonstrate how it is to love.