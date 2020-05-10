Seven precious collected with which to mark the difference on the day of San Valentin

Brooches, scarves, or strands twisted are some of the keys of these seven precious collected we have selected to make your hairstyle look more ideal than ever in a date as special as the day of St. Valentine.

We leave you seven ideas that achieve a perfect hairstyle this fourteenth of February.

This picked up we find beautiful, it has the elegance of a picked bass, the originality and the work of the strands with twist made from the crown of the head and the clip end with a few forks jewel to one side of the bun. The outcome of ideal.

The scarves continue to accompany us this season. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley already pointed to this trend last season with a spectacular result. The key is in weaving the scarf as if it were a tuft of hair.

Can a collected easy to be more beautiful and elegant? The hairstyle under it seems to us wonderful, the key is in leaving the hair silky, make a ponytail a medium soft screwed and fixing it up with a pin jewel.

Of course, not only the picked-up basses are a good option, also the buns high are cool a lot of, slimming, body more than anyone and bring a touch more modern.

The great importance of this collection, in addition the bow high, is in the strands that have been left towards the face, they are wide and with a wave perfectly polished.

This picked up that the looks of the actress Anya Taylor-Joy what is mola of all, it looks simple on the front with side set and wonderful seen from behind, where you can see two strands twisted in mode twist you end up in a low bun knotted.

Can your hair have a bad day (yes, even Valentine’s day), in this case it is best to go for a collected polished that will make all the hairs on its site and well-controlled. Yes, better if you have a touch more special, as for example in the bow picked up from the image, a ribbon dancer in version braided and a small section of hair loose for a less flat.

If what you want is a hair too romantic then braids are the best option. The braids made by way of crown are versions more sweets, in this case the crown has finished in a gathered twisted and undone with many strands loose for a more relaxed.

Photos |@leletny, Instagram