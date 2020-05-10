Sensual behind-the-scenes of the ex-Maluma between sheets light clothing

The well-known model Natalia Barulich, ex-girlfriend of the singer Maluma, raised the temperature in social networks after sharing an ardent behind-the-scenes of a photo shoot in which she wore very light clothing.

Through their stories, in their account of InstagramNatalia released a video in which is showed a very sensual posing on her bed.

Initially he shows up wearing a attractive lingerie red passion, with which against the mirror that was in the room boasted of his enormous buttocks.

Later it showed on her bed between the white sheets wearing only a few small pantyhose exposing her amazing curves, while posing very hot to the camera.

In addition, the entire session of photos shared to the rhythm of the theme music “Walk Away” of Christina Aguilera.

Perfectly made up and coiffed, showed part of the photographs that were taken focusing on the computer with one of the enlarged images you liked the most.

On the other hand, fans of the singer Maluma they are happy with the new simple musical artist “The Love of my Life”, which has been speculated would be inspired in the model, since the promotion which has been made the interpreter of “Bad Of Me” the has made of the hand of a rose, which always characterized his relationship with the model and which is up in the description of the profile of this on Instagram.

In addition, when both of them were dating, they used to be that you were the love of each other’s life.

In addition to this on the cover of the theme music, many followers have suggested that the woman’s silhouette is very similar to that of the model.

