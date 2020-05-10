Say hello to the moisturizing body stick: nutrition and comfort

There are areas of the body especially difficult to nurture in the moisturizers regular hardly manage to penetrateaccumulate on the surface. The elbows, knees, or ankles tend to crack as a result of this lack of hydration that, sometimes, you will sum it is areas of difficult access or that the texture of the creams is too fat.

(READ MORE. Body creams with retinol: they exist, they work and you should start to use them)

Until now, the lotions or mists body were a good alternative… But then you came into our lives the moisturizing body stick, a sort of easy-to-apply, lightweight feel and virtually so portable that you could carry.

The sticks provide greater hydration to the areas involved, such as knees or heels. (Unsplash)

The moisturizers in stick work in the same way that the balms desmaquillantes. It is formulas rich in oils on contact with the skin are transformed into lighter textures that penetrate with ease in the drier areas.

Up to now we’ve seen how to the stick format is snuck into the makeup through bases or flushes, and even we were stunned to discover the masks solid which facilitated enormously the hassle of applying a mask and define the face.

(READ MORE: why you shouldn’t apply ever body cream on the skin of the face)

So when came to our ears the words ‘moisturizing stick’our mind began to fantasize with the idea of being able to moisturize any surface without effort. Although it can be applied all over the body, the nurturing power concentrated of the body creams on stick makes them ideal for areas such as the joints, which is more complicated in the moisture.

Precisely, to achieve that texture is so nourishing, in the formulas are hydrating on stick that we can already find in the market there is no lack of natural oils with soothing actions and very nutritious as the almond or shea butter, and ceramides or collagen to repair the structure of the skin and return firmness and elasticity.

Moisturizing body stick.

One of the first brands to embrace the way stick was Kora Organics. The signature of Miranda Kerr launched Noni Glow Body Balm (34€), with their ubiquitous oil of noni, in addition to coconut oil and butter cupuacu for not only moisturize the skin but leave it lit.

For a more care-specific as are the hands, our favourite is P-Pink-Restorative Hands of Neusc (7,20€) with cocoa butter to moisturize and repair the hands and protect them from dehydration and the appearance of cracks. Leaves No finish fatty and has a perfume of roses of the most addictive.

Direct from Korea come to Ms: Wonderful Body Stick (19,95€) and Love Your Body Stick (19,95€), two moisturizers in body size, portable and very comfortable to apply, made with natural ingredients. While the first can be applied on the legs as prevents the appearance of stretch marks and marks, improving elasticity, firmness and hydration of the skin and avoiding this dilation, the second is in the above-mentioned almond oil, shea butter, or sunflower seed a power ultrahidratante and enlightening.

Although it is not the sale in our country, the choice of moisturizer in a stick of CeraVe, Heal & Protect Balm (c. p. v.) it is an effective treatment to soothe and hydrate the skin with eczema. It is made with 3 ceramides to maintain the protective barrier of the skinwithout clogging pores, plus hydrate with oil and butter coconut.

Without a doubt, are cosmetic revolutionaries who can provide us with a little more life. Can always go in the bag without fear of leaking and are always ready to apply at a time without mancharnos hands. In addition, because of the cosmetic solid, are ideal for putting them on a plane, when we can, and keep the skin hydrated on long flights, in that this is dehydrated by the lack of renewal of the air of the cabin. And also use them in our particular confinement. A must beauty.