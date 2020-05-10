Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t want to revive ‘Buffy vampire slayer’

The chosen one has it clear: it is not willing to return to the Mouth of Hellfor many eager to have fans see her new stake in hand, saving Sunnydale and by extension… The world! So, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the interpreter has shared his particular vision of the series created by Joss Whedon, that has guaranteed a place in the special publication north american that picks up the 50 female characters favorites of Hollywood. In the aforementioned interview, this actress and her superheroine teenager sharing the limelight with characters such as Rachel (Jennifer Aniston / ‘Friends’), Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon / ‘legally blonde’) in ninth place to celebrate, or princess Leia (Carrie Fisher / ‘Star Wars’), a selection more than impressive in which our beloved Buffy Summers deals with nothing less than the position number three.

Commenting on what it was like for her character, Gellar has made it clear that the years “more wonderful” of his life were spent playing Buffy. “It was the step of the adolescence to an adult stage. I learned all the days of the experience of embodying that character. Taught Me that life was not to be perfect but try with all your might to become the best version of yourself. I also loved how he Buffy without the typical power which characterizes the superheroes. I had to train hard to perform your role. Buffy reminded us that being different is not only okay, but it’s greatin a time when young people were trying to find your site desperately”.

There is No fan that would have expressed better what it meant to Buffy for all those who have followed the series coming to the small screen in the late nineties, breaking stereotypes since that pilot spectacular that made it clear that the fiction was going to elevate to an icon. Since then, from that Buffy is to win the hearts of the spectators stake in hand to fight against the horrors that stalked the institute, followers of this series have not done more than put candles all the saints asking for a return that has never been close to occur. Although today it would make all the sense to wait for a revival starring this feisty cream, taking into account the fashion that revels in any product of the 90’sthe thing looks bad if we are guided by the words of the own protagonist.

Buffy would not make sense in their adult stage

Gellar could not be more clear in regards to the revival, claiming that the series could not follow her because the frames, and the meaning of the same were very attached to a specific time in the life of this hunter: adolescence.

“I’ve always believed that what was unique to the series was the approach of the horrors that surrounded those formative years. With the institute and the university as a background, we could talk about racism, the search for identity, bullying, guilt, death, first love and disappointmentusing demons as metaphors for the demons that we all experience”.

So the interpreter makes it clear that they do not get the story of Buffy without that context, adding that it is not safe as it could move that concept to an adult age, although no doubt of that “it would be possible”. “The burden of saving the world always took a toll on Buffy so that I hope that you are now in a beautiful beach away from the Mouth of Hell“says Gellar underlining once more that the best thing you could do for this character is to leave it be. Do you agree? Would you like to return?