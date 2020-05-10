‘Sanditon’ and the other 5 literary adaptations to (re)discover

Jane Austen wrote throughout his life six novels, a short novel, and left unfinished two other. Virtually all have been moved to the cinema or television, either in the adaptations, faithful or rereadings of modern as that Outside of wave made of Emma. One of the last to arrive is, precisely, a mixture between faithfulness to the original and modernization without abandoning the time in which it takes place. It is Sanditonthat COSMO premiered on 14 April, and whose adaptation has been performed by a veteran in these matters, such as Andrew Davies.

The adaptations more faithful to the spirit of Austen are the ones that maintain your sense of humor and don’t lose sight of that, although to tell love stories, those stories were moved by the need for female characters to find a way to secure your futuresomething that could only be achieved by marrying a man of position well-to-do. All of that is present in Sanditon and in other literary adaptations that take place around the same time.

These six series are not only transferred to the screen the spirit of the original works, but also provide something more.

Austen had only written the beginning of Sanditon when he died, so that the eight episodes of this adaptation they take more liberties than usual, to tell the story of Charlotte, a young man who, somewhat by chance, arrives at the seaside town of Sanditon just as is building in him a spa that is going to attract the aristocrats of the surrounding area.

Charlotte gets carried away very quickly in the atmosphere of the place, which leads him to discover that its inhabitants keep many secrets and to clash with the family of Sidney Parker, the brother of one of the major employers of the place. Theo James and Rose Williams are the main protagonists of the mini-series that, in its broadcast on BBC, generated some criticism for being more explicit than usual in the adaptations of the works of Jane Austen.

Amsterdam was a city very prosperous end of the XVII century, enriched thanks to the trade with America. There comes Nella, a young woman who, to relieve the debts of her family, marries a mysterious merchant sugar. When it comes to his new home, he discovers that her new husband is taciturn, and is full of secretsand the same thing happens with the rest of inhabitants of the house. In addition, they will begin to happen to dolls to complete a house in miniature which will still cause more concern.

The house of miniatures adapted a novel by Jessie Burton in which the double moral standard of the society of the time is very important in the plotbeyond the enigma of who the miniaturist who seems to know so well to Nella and her efforts to get close to a husband kind, but distant. After its broadcast in COSMO, is available in the VOD services of the operators of pay television.

Now there is a new version in theaters Emmawith Anya Taylor-Joy, that is not a bad idea to remember the miniseries of BBC, 2009, which, interestingly, protagonizaba the companion of cast of Taylor-Joy in The house of miniatures, Romola Garai. That Emma highlighted by the lightheartedness that your lead actress showed her charactera young woman bent on finding husbands to all their friends and whose machinations had just generating misunderstandings, and even doing damage to the people around them.

Jane Austen knew that he was the favorite character that I had created, although he knew that few readers would agree with her, and this mini-series gets us to understand why the writer felt as well. Disputes dialectics between Emma and mr. Knightley make apparent the attraction between them, much more intellectual than otherwise, and Garai and Jonny Lee Miller are a great couple.

In 2011, the BBC was encouraged with a book by Michel Faber, Crimson petal, white flowerthat was a bet very different to the literary adaptations set in the victorian era that used to be done until then. Because of that novel we went into the lower depths of the London nineteenth-century, on the moral hypocrisy of the rich men of that time and the plan of a prostitute to escape from that life at any price.

The atmosphere, the way of rolling and the sleaze that permeates everything, even the houses of the wealthymade to highlight immediately the miniseries, in which shone also a trio protagonist formed by Gillian Anderson, Chris O’dowd and Romola Garai. It has fallen a bit into oblivion in front of other series of the era, but the risky bet, both thematic and formal, it is worth it.

The series of books by Winston Graham wrote in the mid-TWENTIETH century on Ross Poldark has had a second life quite prolific on the screen. The last of his incarnations in television ended on tv last year after five seasons in which we saw in action one of the romantic heroes most well-known of the English literature. That, in addition, living in Cornwall, whose coast may not fit the best with their adventures.

Poldark he follows his protagonist while returns home from the War of Independence of the united States. His father has died and he finds out that he has only left debts. While you try to put it back in walk the lands of his family and especially its tin mine, Poldark finds out also that his love of youth is betrothed to another man. But you will learn to Demelza, a young woman who has fled from home and start another story.

This is an adaptation different because it does not focus on a single novel, but that takes some characters of the most famous works of Charles Dickens and places them all together living in the same london neighbourhood. Dickensian issued in 2015 and only had one season, but the episodes only lasted half an hour, a format similar to the format of adaptations of Dickens’s previous Bleak House and Little Dorrit.

The starting point is the murder of the partner of Ebenezer Scrooge (Story of Christmas), investigated by inspector Bucket (bleak House). This research leads to the appearance of all those characters, who brought to life a cast of very broad and very prominent were part, among others, Stephen Rea, Tom Weston-Jones, Tuppence Middleton, Sophie Rundle and Anton Lesser.