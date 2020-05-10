Review ‘Zombieland coup de Grace’: is it worth it to wait for 10 years?

Sometimes the aftermath of large tapes only come to spoil the saga. However, on this occasion, it’s the opposite, because this post apocalyptic world was more rich and with more laughter and violence thanks to Zombieland coup de Grace.

10 years have passed since the last time we saw Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin). Even though his life is already relatively quiet, everything changes when the quest for independence of Little Rock is present. But that is not the worst of evils for this group of warriors, as a new type of zombie, far more deadly is present along with new strangers who could be allies or enemies.

Why yes it is worth seeing Zombieland Shot of Grace?

A decade seems long enough to forget about a tape and stop wanting to their characters. However, it is impossible for that to happen with Zombieland and their protagonists, and less after this sequel that reminds us why this zombie movie we stole the heart in the first place.

And is that Zombieland Shot of Grace it keeps the same essence that is so characteristic of the first thanks to the return of director Ruben Fleischer and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. They knew how to return to this universe of comedy and blood to the perfection and to make happy the fans of the first.

Obviously the original cast returns with the same characters who are now a little different. More because they have already established a life as a family and kill zombies is the bread of each day. Clear that not everything stays the same, because when in contact with new characters, concerns arise that had not been treated and that makes it interesting.

This cast-in that integrates Zombieland Shot of Grace not only is fresh air in the lives of our old friends, but also for us. Although we count with the participation of Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson as Alburqueque and Thomas Middleditch, are Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson that end up being more memorable.

In the end, we cannot say that this sequel surpasses the original. But without a doubt it doesn’t feel like a story forced and it is very nice to see the return of these characters with more action and jokes. Fans of the first, without a doubt, will be very happy with Zombieland Shot of Grace and once we assure them that they will want to stay to see the credits.