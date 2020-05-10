Review: Emma is humanized but not modernized

Yes, it is.

That blood, said the director Autumn de Wilde is an effort to show that regardless of what elegant and refined that we are, we are composed of flesh and bone. And our bodies are entrometían and we betrayed in the NINETEENTH century, when it was written the novel, as they do now.

It is a way to humanize this new “EMMA.” — the title is originally written with capital letters and a point — without precisely to modernize it. Unlike, for example, Greta Gerwig, who played in “Little Women” (“little women”) with the structure and contemporary elements of plot, the filmmakers became attached to the original story of Austen in 1815, about a rich girl and well-intentioned but a bit selfish that it intrudes upon the romantic life of all, and basically makes a mess.

But this does not mean that the film has no flashes of modern sensibility. When heated in the fire, at some point in time Emma uncovers his rear. The first thing we see of George Knightley, her eventual beau, is a scene in which comes out naked. And there are quite a few elements millennial inside and outside of the screen: The writer Eleanor Catton, 34 years old, was the youngest person to win the Man Booker prize (at 28, years by “The Luminaries”). The director of Wilde is famous for his work on music videos and photo of rockers. The discretely magnetic Johnny Flynn, who plays Knightley, is also a songwriter (he sings during the end credits of the film) and interpreted the soon-to-David Bowie on screen. The soundtrack is Isobel Waller-Bridge (who composed the music for “Fleabag” of his sister Phoebe), and David Schweitzer.

And well, he is not a millennial, but it is time to mention the most exquisite delight of the film: Bill Nighy, who plays the father hipocondriaco of Emma, Mr. Woodhouse, with a wonderful comic style that will make you wish that the film was titled “The father of Emma.” Nighy is masterful in his interpretation. You can give any script, any one, and does wonders with it.

But back to our heroine, that the same Austen called “a heroine that no one but me will like it a lot.” In fact it sounds a little harsh. Emma is definitely a girl malcriada, but when it behaves worse, never for evil, it is simply a clueless (clueless) as you put the movie from 1995 starring Alicia Silverstone based on the novel. Other Emma’s famous has been performed by Gwyneth Paltrow in the film and Kate Beckinsale on tv.

We know just when you just get someone to find a partner: his governess. Next on his list is a friend, an orphan, easily impressed: Harriet (a touching Mia Goth), who yearns for a young farmer but is convinced by Emma to shy away from it in favor of a man of a better social status, the pastor Elton (a clumsy and comedian Josh O’connor.) The problem is that mr. Elton is in love with Emma. And Emma believes that he is in love with the rich Frank Churchill (Callum Turner), who is committed in secret with Jane Fairfax (Amber Anderson), the niece of miss Bates (an excellent Miranda Hart), a woman who Emma insults thoughtlessly.

The mistakes are too numerous to mention. But the procedure has a rhythm beautiful and the film feels light and airy, like a slumber. There is a foreign element, and it is difficult to say whether it is intentional: The girls who go to school, Harriet is one of them, walking several times by the people with layers of red with a hood and white hats that make them look very similar to anyone who has seen “To Handmaid’s Tale”. Is it a coincidence or is Wilde making a statement about the limited options that women had in the NINETEENTH century in England? Any way, the costumes designed by Alexandra Byrne is incredible throughout the film.

Clear that the real romance is between Emma and George, and is slowly, but there is definitely heat. The spark begins in a dance, with long stares and contacts uncertain, and is finally in a climactic scene delicious and, as already said, a little bloody.

But George has a tissue and in the spirit of all romantic comedies that have been made from “Emma” everything is arranged just in time.

“Emma”, a premiere of Focus Features, has a rating of PG (which suggests a certain orientation of the parents) of the motion picture Association of America (MPAA, according to its acronym in English) for some of the “scenes, brief partial nudity”. Duration: 124 minutes. Three stars out of four.